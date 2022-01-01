Manx Care encourages members of the public to plan ahead when ordering repeat prescriptions

Manx Care, pharmacies and general practices across the Island are encouraging all members of the public to ensure that their requests for repeat prescriptions are submitted to their GP in plenty of time, to ensure their supply and treatment is not interrupted. This will ensure there is enough time to process your prescription and make sure your medicines are available when you need them.

Due to a shortage of staff, some pharmacies are experiencing long delays. Please check your stocks of medicines and plan ahead.

Manx Care is aware that some Lloyds Pharmacies are operating with reduced opening hours on the Island, and is trying to support these teams where possible, to make sure provision is available.

Maria Bell, Pharmaceutical Adviser, said: