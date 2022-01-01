Invitation to Manx Care’s Breast Unit Open Day this week

Manx Care’s Breast Unit and the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group are holding an Open Day later this week, where people can drop in informally and find out more about the work being done to support people on the Island with breast cancer, or suspected breast cancer.

The event, which takes place on Thursday 27 October between 14:00 and 16:00, is an opportunity for members of the public to visit the newly refurbished Unit, chat to staff over a cup of tea and get to know more about how to be breast aware. This event is part of the month-long activities across October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The Unit is equipped with state of the art mammogram machines with newly installed LED ceiling tiles provide a calming atmosphere in a couple of areas.

The open day has been organised by Manx Breast Cancer Support Group who have just hit the amount of £5 million pounds with their fundraising activities on island. Colleagues from Manx Care will also be on hand to offer advice and support.

Paul Moore, Manx Care’s Executive Director of Nursing, commented:

'This is a great opportunity to come along and meet our team, as well as the team from the charity, ask any questions you may have and learn how to be more breast aware. Statistics highlight that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lives, with early diagnosis being key to their recovery. Here on the Island we offer breast screening for women between the ages of 50 and 70 every two years, whilst in the UK screening is offered once every three years, which is incredibly positive.'

Further information on screening can be found on the breast screening programme page.

Julie Stokes from Manx Breast Cancer Support Group commented: