Chief Minister highlights importance of continuing to engage with EU institutions

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has completed a successful visit to Brussels where he met with politicians and senior officials across the EU institutions.

The Chief Minister met with officials in the EU Directorates General which deal with tax matters and with financial regulation, as well as the Chair of the European Parliament’s tax committee Dutch MEP Paul Tang.

The Chief Minister said:

'Even though the UK has left the EU, the bloc continues to play an important role in setting standards for financial regulation, taxation, and anti-money laundering measures. Policy changes in each of these areas has the real potential to significantly impact the Island’s international reputation and standing, and ultimately affect our economy. It is vital that we continue to proactively engage with EU institutions and officials, keeping lines of communication open and working towards greater mutual understanding. 'The EU can sometimes be critical of the Isle of Man, so I wanted to set out the Island’s stall – that we are co-operative, open, and always ready to talk. We have a good track record and I wanted to ensure that this message was not just received, but also understood. The trip also presented the opportunity to deepen our understanding of the EU’s agenda and how this is likely to develop and evolve in the months and years ahead.'

The Chief Minister also met with Brussel-based representatives of the British family – including the UK Government, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands, Gibraltar and Bermuda – as well as the British Ambassador to the EU, His Excellency Lindsay Appleby.

The Chief Minister added: