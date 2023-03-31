New Chief Constable to join force in 2023

Deputy Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, Russ Foster, is announced as the next Chief Constable of the Isle of Man Constabulary.

Mr Foster will join the Constabulary as Chief Constable Designate in the post of Deputy Chief Constable in February 2023, and will work alongside Chief Constable Gary Roberts until he retires on 31 March 2023 after 39 years’ service.

Mr Roberts has been Chief Constable since 1 January 2013 and he is currently the longest serving Chief Constable in the British Isles.

On 1 April 2023, Mr Foster will formally assume the Office of Chief Constable. With over 30 years’ experience in policing he also has a Master’s Degree in Police Leadership and Management and has been a Chief Officer for nearly 10 years.

In his current role as Deputy Chief Constable for West Yorkshire Police, Mr Foster has led the organisation through unprecedented financial challenges, whilst improving performance.

Mr Foster said:

‘I feel extremely privileged to become the next Chief Constable of the Isle of Man Constabulary and I’m really looking forward to the unique challenge of ensuring that the Isle of Man continues to be the safest place in the British Isles. Mr Roberts has an esteemed reputation and I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside him prior to his retirement.’ He continued: ‘I will be working closely with key community partners to continue to enhance the service for the people of the Isle of Man, and to support the exceptional work officers and staff are already delivering to protect the public.’

Mr Foster is a trained, accredited and experienced Counter Terrorism Commander, Specialist Strategic Firearms Commander, Strategic Public Order Commander and Sporting Events Commander.

Chief Constable Gary Roberts said:

‘I know how much rigour the department has applied to the search to find my replacement. The very fact that Russ Foster has emerged from this shows he has all the qualities necessary to ensure that the Isle of Man Constabulary will continue to thrive and improve. I have been uniquely privileged in my career and the final five months of my service will not at all diminish the focus that I have on keeping the people of this island safe’

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said: