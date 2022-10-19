Manx Care thanks blood donors following appeal

Manx Care held an additional blood donation session this week (Wednesday 19 October 2022) in response to the UK’s current alert for low stocks of blood.

Manx Care’s Pathology team put out an appeal for any existing O negative or O positive blood donors to come forward and donate on Wednesday.

They collected an amazing 47 units of blood, which will negate our need to buy in our usual small percentage from the UK at this time. We do not have any blood supply issues on the Island, but do not want to add any pressures to our colleagues in the UK’s NHS. We would like to confirm that all of the blood will be kept on the Island – this session was called in order to provide us with a buffer stock.

Whilst this session was for existing donors only, to ensure efficiency, many people across the Island showed an interest in becoming a donor upon seeing this appeal. Firstly, we would like to thank the public for such a great response - we appreciate your support.

If you are interested in becoming a blood donor, you can check your eligibility

You can also enrol here



Did you know the Blood Clinic holds sessions around the Island – in Douglas, Peel, Port Erin and Ramsey? Further details



We will update our social media platforms with the exact dates of sessions.

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Blood Donation team, the Pathology team at Noble’s, and most of all, our wonderful donors.