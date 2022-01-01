Final straw for 10 single-use plastic items on Isle of Man

Ten commonly used single-use plastic items, including carrier bags and straws, will be banned on the Isle of Man in 2023 after Tynwald backed the move.

Such items are often used fleetingly before being thrown away, but the processes to break them down can take centuries and lead to pollution

The Climate Change (Single Use Plastics) Regulations mean it will be illegal for businesses on the Island to sell or supply certain items, which have a sustainable alternative.

Businesses will be given 12 months to prepare before it becomes illegal to sell or supply single-use plastic straws, carrier bags, cutlery (including chopsticks), plates, stirrers, sticks for balloons and food and drink containers made from expanded polystyrene.

The ban also extends to cover rinse off personal care products that contain micro-plastics and all products made from oxo-degradable plastic.

The majority of these items are listed under the European Plastic Directive, which aims to ban the 10 most commonly found SUP items on EU beaches, which alongside fishing gear, represent 70% of all European marine litter found.

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, Political member for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘Plastic pollution is a critical global issue that threatens the environment, wildlife and people’s health. These products are used for seconds but the unnecessary waste contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions. As a proud Biosphere nation that is committed to tackling the climate change emergency this is a great move for the Island.’

Last year, around 700 people shared their views on the plan with 90% agreeing all items should be axed. However, straws and stemmed swabs used in medical settings will be exempt following concerns raised in the same consultation.

Many local businesses and organisations have already made the choice to remove unnecessary SUP and new legal powers will ensure that all now follow suit.

Individuals and businesses can find out more about the regulations by visiting the Government’s plastic webpage.