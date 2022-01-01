Ambitious climate plan backed by Tynwald

A plan outlining the action needed for the Isle of Man to stay on track to reach net zero has been approved by Tynwald.

The Climate Change Plan 2022-2027, regulations for a 2030 interim target and road map, which supports the action plan, were all backed by politicians on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘We must do everything in our power to limit the effects of climate change and future-proof our economy, so future generations can thrive.’

The plan will help keep the Island on course to become a carbon neutral Island by 2050 and meet interim targets of a 35% reduction in emissions by 2030 and 45% by 2035.

Mr Cannan continued:

‘The plan supports sustainable economic growth and enables us to demonstrate our climate credentials to the international community, supporting the attraction and retention of workers, businesses and investment. ‘Ambitious decarbonisation efforts across all sectors will ensure that increased population does not necessarily mean increased emissions.’

The action plan assigns a percentage emission reduction target to six policy areas, including energy, transport and agriculture that must be met. It also outlines the active role Government will play a raft of measures to protect and enhance natural carbon stores.

Daphne Caine MHK, Chair of the Climate Change Board, said:

‘Tynwald’s approval is a major milestone in the net zero journey. Delivering 15% emissions reductions across all sectors and total decarbonisation of our electricity supply will be immensely challenging, but it is achievable and as a globally responsible Island we must all play our part.’

The global climate emergency was officially acknowledged by Tynwald in 2019.