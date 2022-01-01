Stu Peters MHK joins Department of Infrastructure

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK has welcomed Stu Peters MHK to the Department.

Mr Peters’ role will primarily focus on assisting with work undertaken by the Highway Services Division.

Minister Thomas said:

‘I am delighted that Stu is joining the Department at such an exciting time, as work commences in earnest on the Transport Strategy. His insight and perspective on matters related to highways and vehicles will prove invaluable as the Department develops a Strategy that will guide how we move around the Island now and in the future.’

Mr Peters said:

‘I have always been interested in the work of the Department and I am really looking forward to working with the Minister and the team on important issues which affect all our lives. I very much see my role as being the voice of the motorist and this is a position I will champion when getting involved in the decision-making process.’

Elected as Member of the House of Keys for Middle in 2021, Mr Peters is chairman of the Isle of Man Post Office and vice-chair of the Office of Fair Trading. Membership of the Department of Infrastructure will be in addition to these posts.

It has also been formally announced that Kerry Sharpe MLC last month stepped down as a Member of the Department, a role she took up in October 2021.

Minister Thomas said: