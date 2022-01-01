Maternity team provides Pregnancy Passports to parents

Manx Care’s Maternity team is pleased to be working with MAMA (Mums and Midwives Awareness) Academy to provide “Pregnancy Passports” to parents, with the aim of helping more babies arrive safely.

MAMA Academy created the A5 Pregnancy Passport for health care providers to distribute to parents following a recent Digital Maturity Assessment, which showed that parents still require handheld information to read as well as digital information.

MAMA Academy is a UK charity that works to empower maternity professionals and inform expectant parents about stillbirth prevention methods, to help more babies arrive safely.

The passports contain official safer pregnancy messaging, and essential information such as blood group and risk factors can be written within it, in case women’s digital notes cannot be accessed for any reason. They also act as a checklist for Midwives to discuss important topics, and there is a folder clip and pouch inside to secure growth charts and other documents.

Women also have the opportunity to write in the passport to plan their care alongside their Midwife.

Whilst the Pregnancy Passports are available in non-digital form, sustainability and environmental impact have been considered, and these documents are therefore 100% recyclable.

Barbara Roberts, Head of Midwifery at Manx Care, said: