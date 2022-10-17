Manx Care is inviting Isle of Man residents over age 50 to get their Covid and Seasonal Flu vaccinations

From today, Monday 17 October 2022, all Isle of Man residents in the below categories will be able to book their Covid and seasonal flu vaccinations online

Categories:

Aged 50 and over

Pregnant

At higher risk due to health condition

Immunosuppressed

A frontline health and social care worker

A carer

To be eligible to receive the booster vaccination, an adult (aged over 18) in this group must:

Have either completed their primary course of the vaccine or received a booster at least three months ago

Not have had a positive test for Covid-19 within the previous 28 days

Be able to consent for themselves or request a Best Interest Form completed by their GP for the Autumn Booster* before making a booking.

Check your eligibility



You will be offered a bivalent vaccine which targets both the original and Omicron Covid-19 variants. An alternative vaccine will soon be available for those unable to receive an mRNA based product.

You will be need to input your name, date of birth and your NHS number. Do not know your NHS number.

The Vaccine Team are in the process of sending out individual communications to those registered individuals who are eligible, informing them of their NHS number and further information on how to book an appointment online.

You can email vaccinations@gov.im or call 111 to speak to a member of the Covid Response Team but please be aware the phone line gets busy.

The Vaccination Team will be offering walk-in sessions at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub between 9:30am - 4:30pm starting on Tuesday 01 November with more walk in sessions available on Wednesday 02, Thursday 03 and Friday 04 November.

* If the person receiving the vaccine is unable to consent for themselves, they will need to obtain a ‘Best Interest’ form from their GP. A family member o­­­­r next of kin cannot consent on behalf of another person and forms obtained previously cannot be used. If there is any doubt about the person’s capacity to consent at the time of the vaccination appointment, and the person is not in possession of a completed Clinician’s Best Interest form, the Vaccination team will not be able to administer the booster dose. Explanatory video.