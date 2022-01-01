First set of CQC inspection reports published

The first set of Care Quality Commission (CQC) assessment reports are now available to view on the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) External Quality Regulation website.

This set of reports covers 56 providers within Adult social care (ASC) services and Dental Practices, that were all assessed earlier this year.

The inspections focus on all aspects of services, from patient safety to governance processes and outcomes for patients. They also include the views of people who have used the services as well as employees.

Reports will cover CQC’s findings against the five key questions (Is it Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led?), which will be used to identify and celebrate good practice as well as any areas for improvement.

Baseline assessment reports have been produced for around half of all Manx Care services, without a rating and the rest of these reports will be published in due course. There will be one report per location for the Adult social care, dental practices and GP services, whilst the remaining services will have one report per provider such as Acute (Hospital based services) and Community Services plus the Isle of Man Hospice Care.

All reports highlighting issues will be the responsibility of Manx Care to create improvement plans to deliver the required changes, working alongside the providers to follow up with remediation and provide assurance to the DHSC.

The assessment programme commissioned to review the services, is now over three quarters complete with the final assessments being carried out this week for the Acute Services (including Community Health Services) and Isle of Man Hospice Care during October and the start of November.

For more information relating to the inspection programme or to view the reports please visit the DHSC External Quality Regulation website.

If you wish to share an experience of care or if you have any questions, please feel free to email the EQR team directly at ExternalQualityRegulation@gov.im.