Planning Applications - Publication List

In accordance with the Orders and Regulations listed below, the most recent planning applications received and validated for publication are now available for viewing online including a link on which the site extents can be viewed via an online map.

A PDF version is available if you wish to print off the list.

You may also, if a planning application has not yet been determined, use this service to submit an objection or comment in support of the application.

Comments or objections relative to this list must be submitted by 4 November 2022.

A laminated Site Notice has been sent to each applicant for displaying at the site.

Any persons wishing to make written representation or submission must direct them to:

Please be aware that all written representations OR SUBMISSIONS will be available for PUBLIC scrutiny and will form part of any proceedings arising in connection with the application.

Whilst criteria for the submission of comment may differ under each instrument of legislation, to give weight to any representation or submission, and enable assessment of parties for interested person status (as defined in the gov.im/interestedperson), persons are encouraged to clearly indicate the relationship between their land or buildings and the land that is the subject of the application. Sufficient interest in the subject matter of the application must be demonstrated if the person making representation should wish to be considered to take part in any subsequent proceedings.

Guidance on how to comment on planning applications is available at gov.im/planningcomment

Please also be aware that any anonymous representations or submissions will not be considered as part of any planning determination.

Appeals lodged against planning decisions

The following applications have been subject to an appeal since the production of the last list.

For public information:

In relation to the time frame for the publication list now produced, valid appeals have been lodged against the Departments decision(s) on the following planning application(s). In accrodance with statute the application detail has been forwarded to the Cabinet Office.

Reference Description Local Authority 21/01504/B Erection of a dwelling with associated parking, Leyton, Victoria Road DOUGLAS 22/00148/CON Registered buildings consent for the demolition of the Registered Buildings No's 27 - 28 North Quay and Demolition of No's 22, 23, 25 and 26 North Quay which are buildings within a Conservation Area., 22 - 28 North Quay DOUGLAS 22/00149/GB Demolition of No's 22, 23 ,25, 26, 27 and 28 North Quay, conversion of No. 24 North Quay and redevelopment to provide ten apartments and three bar/restaurant units (use class 3) (in association with 22/00148/CON), 22 - 28 North Quay DOUGLAS 22/00709/B Erection of extension to replace existing conservatory and the erection of a decking (Partial retrospective)., 10 Langdale Close ONCHAN

Public Meetings of the Planning Committee

The next public meeting of the Planning Committee is to be held at 10am 24.10.2022, at the Ground Floor Meeting Room, Murray House, Mount Havelock, Douglas, Isle of Man and remotely via Microsoft Teams.

Copies of the agenda for the meeting are available at least three working days prior to the meeting at the Department, or from the Department’s website.



Copies are also circulated to the Local Authorities.

Members of the public and applicants are welcome to attend the meeting.

Public speaking at Planning Committee

Please be aware that there is opportunity for persons to speak at the meeting provided they meet the requirements and have registered to do so beforehand.

The process and procedure for doing is available by contacting the Department on +44 1624 685950 or may be downloaded from the Departments website gov.im/planningcommittee

Orders and Regulations

Town and Country Planning (Development Procedure) Order 2019

Town and Country Planning (Development Procedure) (No2) Order 2013

Town and Country Planning (Registered Buildings) Regulations 2013

Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) Regulations 2013

Amended by

The Town and Country Planning (Miscellaneous Amendment) Regulations 2019

