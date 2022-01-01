Government supports international response in Afghanistan and Pakistan

The Isle of Man Government has donated £300,000 from the international development budget to support the humanitarian work by the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Following the launch of the DEC Pakistan Floods Appeal, the government pledged £150,000 to support the frontline charities providing life-saving aid to the six million affected by the extreme flooding.

An additional £150,000 has also been donated to the DEC Afghanistan Appeal to further the work of charities helping those facing acute hunger, cold, and lack of medical care as a result of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK commented:

‘It is important that we, as a Government, play our part in supporting countries suffering extreme events that are devastating millions of lives. ‘Donations to the Disaster Emergency Committee are supported by the government’s International Development budget and support worthwhile humanitarian efforts that we should stand by and which contribute towards our international aid and development commitments.’

The provision of funding is in line with the long-standing international development policy agreed by the Council of Ministers to ensure that the government fulfils its commitment of being internationally responsible.

