Rogue trader reports lead to OFT warning

People are urged not to use rogue traders who illegally cold call and tout for work, after the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) received a number of cowboy builder reports.

Home and business owners are advised to be on their guard and look out for vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours, who could fall foul.

Cold calling is illegal on the Isle of Man, so anyone operating in this way should be reported to the OFT or police.

Such traders can be persuasive and gain work by offering services that are cheap and quick, but often not needed. This work is often achieved using poor quality materials and leads to sub-standard work, which is not guaranteed.

Anyone who was agreed to work from a cold call should contact the OFT on 686500 or by emailing iomfairtrading@gov.im as the law may allow this type of contract to be cancelled.

John Wannenburgh MHK, Chairman of the OFT, said:

‘With reports of rogue traders circulating, it is important to be vigilant. ‘If you agree to building work, you should always have a signed contract so there are no nasty surprises.'

The OFT offers the following advice:

• Be wary of builders who illegally cold call

• Check business names are properly registered

• Do NOT be pressurised into unnecessary work

• If a rogue trader is pestering you, call the police or OFT

• Always check reviews and examples of previous work

• Use an accredited trader

• Do NOT part with a large amount of cash up front