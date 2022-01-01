Manx Care asks public to think about healthcare options

Manx Care is encouraging residents to make an informed choice about where they seek healthcare support from on the Island, and choose the option that is most appropriate for their clinical needs. For example, does someone need to attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital, or would another setting be better suited to treat their condition, or the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital?

Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, commented:

“Our signposting campaign asks residents to consider where is best for them to get help. We want to make sure that everyone who requires our services goes to the most appropriate place to receive them, and raise awareness of the broad range of healthcare options available to them. Many of the people who might ordinarily attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital could be treated quickly at the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey, and in some cases could receive advice from a Community Pharmacy too. Community Pharmacists may be able to offer treatment under the Minor Ailments scheme, for example. We want to make sure people are seen as quickly as possible, and at the same time alleviate pressure on our Emergency Department which we know is particularly busy at the moment. “I’d encourage everyone to take a look at our signposting information so they’re prepared in case of illness or injury. Residents will be aware that pressures on our services increase over the Winter period, so we are asking them to consider their options. As always anyone with a life-threatening condition should call 999.”

For more details about all the options

The Minor Injuries Unit in Ramsey is open 8am-8pm seven days a week.

Details of the Manx Emergency Doctor Service

Details of Minor Ailments Scheme