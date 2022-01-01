New Attorney General and Judge of Appeal sworn in to office

Two of the Island’s senior Crown appointees have been sworn in to office today.

Walter Wannenburgh was sworn in as His Majesty’s Attorney General at a ceremony at Government House. The Warrant of Appointment, signed by His Majesty The King, was read aloud by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, The King’s personal representative in the Isle of Man. This was followed by the Second Deemster, His Honour John Needham, administering the Oath of Allegiance.

The Attorney General acts as the legal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, the Council of Ministers, Government departments and statutory boards. The role involves providing guidance on matters of law and issues relating to the Isle of Man's domestic and external interests as well as attending sittings of Tynwald and the Legislative Council.

Mr Wannenburgh served as Solicitor General from March 2015 until the start of this year when he became Acting Attorney General following the death of Mr John Quinn QC. Mr Wannenburgh was offered the role on a permanent basis in August, following a robust recruitment and vetting process, with the appointment approved by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

At the Courts of Justice in Douglas, His Honour Anthony Cross KC, was sworn in as the Island’s new Judge of Appeal. The Oath of Office and the Oath of Deemster were administered by the First Deemster and Clerk of the Rolls, His Honour Andrew Corlett.

His Honour Judge Cross was appointed by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in August to act as a Judge of the High Court, presiding over the Appeal Division for five years.

Both Mr Wannenburgh and His Honour Judge Cross signed the Liber Juramentorum, the Book of Oaths. The Island has records of oaths administered dating back to 1649.