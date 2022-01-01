Mental Health and Wellbeing Collaborative to Launch on the Isle of Man

This World Mental Health Day, Manx Care is announcing its plans to launch a Mental Health and Wellbeing Collaborative in partnership with University College Isle of Man. Invitations are being sent to Third Sector organisations and Government Departments to attend an event on Tuesday 22 November as representatives of their respective organisations.

This is an opportunity to bring together a range of providers, to showcase the opportunities we have on the Isle of Man for people to take control of their mental health and wellbeing, including what is available through The Recovery College, out in our community and through health and social care services.

Community involvement is key for promoting wellbeing, preventing mental health problems and supporting the recovery of those who have experienced ill health. By coming together and supporting each other, we can reduce stigma, increase opportunity, share knowledge and ‘future proof’ wellbeing for the people on the Isle of Man.

Tania Linden, Manager of Adult Mental Health Services for Manx Care commented: