Financial Sanctions: Mali

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 3 entries to the Mali sanctions regime.

The Mali (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/705) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Mali. The Mali (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Mali Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0450].

On 10 October 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

AMENDMENTS

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

1. Mahri Sidi Amar BEN DAHA (Group ID: 13801)

DOB: 01/01/1978. POB: Djebock, Mali Good quality a.k.a: (1) DAHA, Sidi, Amar, Ould (2) DAHA, Yoro, Ould (3) DAYA, Yoro, Ould Low quality a.k.a: YORO Nationality: Mali National Identification Number: 11262/1547 National Identification Details: Mali Address: Golf Rue 708 Door 345, Gao, Mali. Position: Deputy chief of staff of the regional coordination of the Mécanisme opérationnel de coordination (MOC) in Gao Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MAL0006 (UN Ref):MLi.006 Mahri Sidi Amar Ben Daha is a leader of the Lehmar Arab community of Gao and military chief of staff of the pro-governmental wing of the Mouvement [Arad] Arabe de l’Azawad (MAA), associated to the Plateforme des mouvements du 14 juin 2014 d’Alger (Plateforme) coalition. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). Reportedly deceased in February 2020. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-wework/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals. Listed on: 20/12/2019 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 10/07/2019 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 10/10/2022 Group ID: 13801.

2. Mohamed Ben Ahmed MAHRI (Group ID: 13802)

DOB: 01/01/1979. POB: Tabankort, Mali Good quality a.k.a: (1) DAYA, Mohamed, Ould, Mahri, Ahmed (2) DEYA, Mohamed, Ould, Ahmed (3) ROUGI, Mohammed Low quality a.k.a: (1) ROUGGY, Mohamed (2) ROUGIE, Mohamed (3) ROUJI, Mohamed Nationality: Mali Passport Number: (1) AA00272627 (2) AA0263957 (3) AA0344148 Passport Details: (1) - . (2) - . (3) issued on 21 March 2019 (date of expiration: 20 March 2024) Address: Bamako, Mali. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MAL0007 (UN Ref):MLi.007 Mohamed Ben Ahmed Mahri is a businessman from the Arab Lehmar community in Gao region who previously collaborated with the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/Howwe-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals. Listed on: 20/12/2019 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 10/07/2019 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 10/10/2022 Group ID: 13802.

3. Mohamed Ould MATALY (Group ID: 13803)

DOB: --/--/1958. Nationality: Mali Passport Number: (1) D9011156. (2) AA0260156 Passport Details: (1) - . (2) issued on 3 August 2018 (date of expiration: 2 August 2023 Address: (1) Golf Rue 708 Door 345, Gao, Mali. (2) Almoustarat, Gao, Mali. Position: Member of Parliament Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MAL0008 (UN Ref):MLi.008 Mohamed Ould Mataly is the former Mayor of Bourem and current Member of Parliament for Bourem’s constituency, part of the Rassamblement pour le Mali (RPM, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s political party). He is from the Lehmar Arab community and an influential member of the pro-governmental wing of the Mouvement [Arad] Arabe de l’Azawad (MAA), associated to the Plateforme des mouvements du 14 juin 2014 d’Alger (Plateforme) coalition. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 1 to 3 of Security Council resolution 2374 (2017) (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UNNotices-Individuals. Listed on: 20/12/2019 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 10/07/2019 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 10/10/2022 Group ID: 13803.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Mali can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Mali and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.