MiCard replacement programme to begin next week

A scheduled campaign to replace MiCards, which enable people to claim their benefits or pension at branches of the Isle of Man Post Office, will begin next week.

All MiCards currently in use will expire on 31 December 2022.

Letters will be sent to all 3,500 users over the coming weeks advising them that their card will need to be replaced and explaining what must be done to ensure the process runs smoothly.

The continuation of the MiCard facility reflects the extension of the current agreement with IoM Post Office to administer the service on behalf of the Social Security Division of the Treasury for the next three years.

The MiCard renewal campaign is being undertaken to ensure the information held by the Social Security Division remains up to date, valid and accurate.

On receiving their letter, MiCard users must take the following to the branch of the Isle of Man Post Office where they usually collect their benefits/pension:

The letter

Photographic identification, eg. passport, driving licence or current MiCard

Proof of address, eg. household bill, bank statement or tenancy agreement

The photo ID consent form, if choosing the option to have a photo printed on the new MiCard

Following this, a new MiCard will be posted to a customer’s address within four working days. Once it has been received, the card must be activated at the post office.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘MiCard users should expect to receive a letter over the next week or so explaining what they need to do to ensure the renewal operation goes smoothly. Officers will, of course, be available to provide full support and guidance throughout the process, which is essential to ensure personal data that is held about users is accurate and up to date.’

He added:

‘The MiCard facility has proved popular and effective since it was introduced in 2015, and I would like to thank the Isle of Man Post Office and all those working in the branch network, who administer the payment system, for their support.’

If you think you may have difficulty producing proof of identity or proof of address, or have any other query about the replacement programme, call +44 1624 686415 or email micardenquiries@gov.im