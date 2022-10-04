Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry and removal of 1 entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 04 October 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITION

The following entry has been added to the consolidated list and is now subject to an asset freeze:

1. Sergei Vladimirovich YELISEYEV (Group ID: 15594)

Name (non-Latin script): Сергей Владимирович Елисеев

DOB: 05/05/1971. POB: Stavropol, Russia Nationality: Russia Position: Head of Government of the Russian-occupied Kherson region Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1650 (UK Statement of Reasons):Sergei Vladimirovich YELISEYEV is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because 1) he is Deputy Prime Minister of Kaliningrad and therefore a head or deputy head of a public body or agency of the Government of the Russian Federation and 2) he is also serving as head of the Russia-backed government in the temporarily controlled territory of Kherson, and is therefore responsible for, engages in, provides support for, or promotes any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. Through these roles, YELISEYEV is involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 04/10/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 04/10/2022 Last Updated: 04/10/2022 Group ID: 15594.

DELISTING

The following entry has been removed from the consolidated list and is no longer subject to an asset freeze:

1. Sergei Stanislavovich YELISEYEV (Group ID: 15500)

Name (non-Latin script): Сергей Станиславович Елисеев

DOB: 24/10/1961. POB: Noginsk, Moscow, Russia a.k.a: ELISEEV, Sergey Nationality: Russia Position: Head of Government of the Russian-occupied Kherson region Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1556 (UK Statement of Reasons):Sergei YELISEYEV is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because YELISEYEV is a Vice-Admiral of the Russian Navy and therefore a member of the armed forces or law-enforcement organs of the Russian Federation of the rank of colonel, or equivalent, or higher. YELISEYEV is also engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine through being appointed as head of the Russia-backed government in the Ukraine territory of Kherson. (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [26/09/2022] 04/10/2022 Group ID: 15500.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.