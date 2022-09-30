Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry and correction of 2 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 30 September 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITION

The following entry has been added to the consolidated list and is now subject to an asset freeze:

1. Elvira Sakhipzadovna NABIULLINA (Group ID: 15593)

Name (non-Latin script): Эльвира Сахипзадовна Набиуллина

DOB: 29/10/1963. Nationality: Russia Address: Bank of Russia, 12 Neglinnaya Street, Moscow, Russia, 107016. Position: Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1649 (UK Statement of Reasons): Elvira NABIULLINA is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because NABIULLINA is obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia through working for the Government of Russia as Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. (Gender):Female Listed on: 30/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/09/2022 Last Updated: 30/09/2022 Group ID: 15593.

CORRECTIONS

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been corrected and are still subject to an asset freeze:

1. Alexey Ivanovich ISAYKIN (Group ID: 15406)

Name (non-Latin script): Алексей Иванович Исайкин

DOB: 09/09/1952. POB: Kyrgyzstan a.k.a: ISAIKIN, Alexey Ivanovich Nationality: (1) Russia (2) Cyprus Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1468 (UK Statement of Reasons):Alexey ISAYKIN is President and Board Member of Volga-Dnepr Group, a Russian transport company with significant air operations. ISAYKIN is working as a Director (or equivalent) of a company carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance (the transport sector) to the Government of Russia, and therefore is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. ISAYKIN meets the criteria for designation under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. (Gender):Male Listed on: 16/06/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 16/06/2022 Last Updated: [24/06/2022] 30/09/2022 Group ID: 15406.

2. Alexander Dmitrievich KHARICHEV (Group ID: 15560)

Name (non-Latin script): [Александр] Олександр Дмитрович ХАРИЧЕВ

a.k.a: KHARICHEV, Alexander, Dmitrievich (non-Latin script: [Олександр] Александр Дмитрович ХАРИЧЕВ) Nationality: Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1616 (UK Statement of Reasons):Alexander KHARICHEV is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because KARICHEV is a head or deputy-head of any public body, federal agency or service subordinate to the President of the Russian Federation, including the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation. Specifically, KARICHEV is Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Supporting Activities of the State Council of the Russian Federation (also known as the Office of the President of the Russian Federation for ensuring the activities of the State Council of the Russian Federation). Therefore, KARICHEV is a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [28/09/2022] 30/09/2022 Group ID: 15560.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.