This news release is issued to publicise Notice to Exporters NTE 2022/25: open general licences updated.

On 30 September 2022 the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) advises of changes to open general licences including planned revocations of further open general export licences (OGELs).

For further information please see Export Notice NTE 2022/25

For more information or guidance on exporting, contact the Export Control Joint Unit