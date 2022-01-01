Cost of living support website launched

The government have launched ‘Isle of Man Help for Households’ – a new website detailing a range of government support that can help residents and businesses deal with the costs of living.

A single point of advice, the website will also include help and information ranging from benefits and support available, energy support, help available from local charities to tips on reducing energy use in households and managing bills.

Alongside the website, a community ‘Winter Help Advice Line’ will be available from next week for people in the community who may not use the internet, to contact for any help and advice. The dedicated phoneline can be contacted on +44 1624 686262 and will be available 9am -5pm Monday to Friday.

Cabinet Office Minister, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

‘We’ve launched this single advice point website to make it easier and more accessible for everyone to find the help and advice needed during these times. A dedicated phoneline will also go live next Monday to ensure those in the community who may not use the internet are able to access any help and advice. ‘We know that people will be worried with the rising costs as we head into the colder months, so we want to make it clear that help and advice is available.’

The launch of the website and community phoneline forms part of the wider support package announced last month to help those struggling with the rising costs.