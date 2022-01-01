Medicinal Cannabis dispensing service launch

The Islands first medicinal cannabis dispensing service, through Karsons Pharmacy in Onchan, will open this week.

From 1 December patients with a private prescription for Cannabis Based Products for Medicinal use (CBPMs) will be able to have their prescription fulfilled on the Isle of Man.

CBPM prescriptions are not available on the NHS, but patients can use CQC registered private clinics with a medical practitioner on a specialist register which allows them to prescribe CBPMs.

Patients with prescriptions will be able to take them to Karsons from Thursday. While the service becomes established it may take around 7-10 working days from the date of the original prescription arriving at the Pharmacy, for medication to arrive on Island. It is hoped this will reduce in time.

Patients who wish to explore the option of medicinal cannabis will find more information about the service and how the dispensing will work on the CBPMs webpage. Patients are encouraged to contact Karsons Pharmacy if they have any further questions.

Guidance videos have also been created with Karsons Pharmacy to provide practical advice and considerations for patients. These will be available online alongside a set of Frequently Asked Questions.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said:

‘I’m really pleased that we’re now in position to launch this important service. I’d like to thank the public for their patience while it has been set up, the Department and Karsons have been working hard to get everything in place and we’ve shared the frustration at delays which have now been resolved.’

He added:

‘We’d like to ask patients for their continued patience in the opening weeks of the service while the service embeds. I would encourage patients to read through our FAQs and familiarise themselves with the advice and guidance around the use of these products.’

The licence to provide this service has been awarded by the Department of Health and Social Care to Karsons Pharmacy, and will allow them to operate the service as a pilot for a minimum of 12 months to collect data that evidences need and demand to shape future service provision on the Island.