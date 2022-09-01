Teachers to receive pay rise of between 8% and 11.9% next month

Every teacher and lecturer in the Isle of Man will receive a pay rise next month of between 8% and 11.9% with the higher salaries coming into effect before Christmas.

It’s after four of the Island’s five recognised teaching and lecturing trade unions accepted the Government’s recent pay offer.

It means newly qualified teachers working in the Isle of Man will have a starting salary of £36,557. In England, outside of London, the starting salary for teachers is £28,000.

The new pay scales should act as a significant incentive, attracting teachers to the Island while helping to retain those already working here.

The increase in teachers’ salaries, which varies depending on pay band, will be backdated to 1 September 2022, with arrears being paid as a lump sum in February 2023.

Julie Edge MHK, Minster for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘This pay deal recognises and rewards our hardworking and dedicated teachers and lecturers. The pay award, which goes above and beyond the recommendations of England’s independent pay review body, will make Manx schools and UCM even more attractive to the teaching profession. ‘The pay award recognises the outstanding contribution teachers make to our society and provides a sustainable and affordable pay structure which best supports recruitment and retention. It will strengthen the Island’s offering to the profession, helping to attract the most talented candidates to teach our children and young people.’

The Minister added:

‘The Isle of Man Government has committed to and commenced a full funding review of education, with the outcome due early in 2023. ‘Over the last two years, the Department and unions have worked effectively to generate positive change on a number of areas and I look forward to continuing this positive relationship.’

This year’s pay award builds on last year’s settlement which, combined, sees teachers receive pay rises of between 10.3% and 18.7%.

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) trade union has not accepted the pay offer, however its members will receive next month’s pay rise.

Earlier this month the NASUWT announced six days of teaching strikes by its members. This is an escalation of ongoing industrial action by the NASUWT which has seen its members withdraw their support for a number of activities including cover for school break times.

The first two days of strikes take place on Wednesday 30 November and Thursday 1 December. Headteachers have written to parents advising what impact the strikes will have on their child’s school and setting out what action parents need to take.