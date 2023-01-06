Tax bill payments due on 6 January 2023

Payments of any outstanding amounts for 2021/22 personal tax assessments and 2022/23 payment on account notices are due on 6 January 2023.

There are several ways to pay tax bills, including an online service payment facility which allows people to avoid potentially large queues at the Income Tax Division office as the payment date approaches. For more information, please visit gov.im/incometax and select Payment Methods.

Register for Government Online Services at gov.im/onlineservices and then follow the links to enrol for Tax Services.

Assistance can also be provided in completing the process either in person at the Income Tax Division or by telephoning +44 1624 685400.