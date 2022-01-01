Biosphere youth representatives start work

Two volunteer youth representatives have joined the body that steers UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.

Georgia Untisz and Ciara Sowerby successfully applied to join the Stakeholder Partnership Group, which has membership from the public, private and third sectors.

They will develop ways of engaging with young people, seeking their positive ideas. Depending on the ideas they come up with, they will also help put them in to action.

There may be the opportunity to represent UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man at international level.

Clare Barber MHK, Vice-Chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘Involving young people is important to the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB) and we have had representation at the two global MAB Youth Conferences held to date. ‘The importance of the youth voice was reiterated recently at the EuroMAB conference, where Biospheres pledged to involve young people in their committees, activities and decision-making. ‘Georgia and Ciara are both passionate about the Isle of Man and will be welcome additions to our Stakeholder Partnership Group, bringing fresh ideas, relevant to the younger age group. I thank them for volunteering.’

Georgia, 21, a graduate in business from University College Isle of Man, said:

‘I am thrilled to be a part of the UNESCO Biosphere Stakeholder Partnership Group and to be appointed as a youth representative. I am looking forward to representing the views of the younger members of our Island community and playing a role in driving positive change towards conserving the beauty of our Island for future generations. I hope that all younger members of our Island community feel welcome to share their thoughts about sustainability and the Biosphere with me.’

Ciara, 22, a trainee actuary, said: