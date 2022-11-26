Christmas Coffee Morning at Cummal Mooar

Manx Care’s Cummal Mooar residential care home in Ramsey has organised a Christmas coffee morning this Saturday (26 November 2022) between 10am and 2pm. There will be a cake stall, raffle, a children’s colouring competition and refreshments will also be available.

Entrance for adults is £2 each which includes a mince pie and a hot drink. Entrance for children is 50p per child and they will be offered a drink of juice and a biscuit. All proceeds from this event going to the Cummal Mooar Comfort Fund, which is used to provide additional treats for residents such as days out, parties, Christmas presents and fun entertainment.

Cummal Mooar is one of several residential homes on the Island. The service provides 24 hour, long term care for vulnerable, elderly adults. The residential care home has 46 rooms for residents and provides them with a variety of activities that promote their health and wellbeing.

Cummal Mooar is on Queens Promenade in Ramsey. Please show your support this weekend.