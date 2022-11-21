Consultation launched into Public Sector Payments Bill

Improving legislation around payments made to people serving the community across a range of public sector roles is the focus of a consultation which is launched today by the Isle of Man Government (Monday 21 November 2022).

The intention is to bring forward a Bill to replace the Payment of Members’ Expenses Act 1989. This would better reflect how payments – such as annual sums and allowances – are being made, or should be made, in the 21st century.

The consultation builds on work undertaken during the last administration under the Programme for Government. This included an internal consultation in 2017 that highlighted a number of practical issues which, in some instances, were reported to limit the availability of suitably-qualified and experienced people to sit on Government bodies and tribunals

The Treasury is now seeking views from interested parties on the key policy proposals that will underpin new payments legislation. The consultation covers a total of 10 different policy proposal areas.

The consultation document is available to view and download from the Isle of Man Government consultation hub at consult.gov.im

Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to treasuryconsultations@gov.im or by post to Policy & Legislation Office, The Treasury, 1st Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 3PU. To request a printed copy of the consultation, call +44 1624 685605.

The process will conclude at 5pm on Friday 6 January 2023.