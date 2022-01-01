Business Isle of Man Announces New Non-Executive Board

Business Isle of Man, an Executive Agency within the Department for Enterprise, welcomed the formation of a new Non-Executive Board after the completion of its expressions of interest process in October.

New members joining the Board are:

Alex Fray (CEO, GrowLab Organics) sector lead for Biomed and Medicinal Cannabis

Findlay Macleod (Managing Director, Isle of Man Creamery) sector lead for Food Production & Export

Ieda Gomes Yell (Non-Executive Director, Energy and Infrastructure) sector lead for Cleantech

Ollie Neale (Head of Wholesale and Brand, Heron & Brearley) sector lead for Drink Production & Export

Continuing as Board members for a second term are:

Carol Glover, (Founder of Carol Glover Coaching and Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce Board Member) sector lead for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Dave Hester (Managing Director, Swagelok Ltd.) sector lead for Engineering

Janna Horsthuis (Director, Robinsons) sector lead for the Local Economy

Stephen Smyth (General Manager, Island Aggregates Ltd and Board Member, Construction Isle of Man) sector lead for Construction

The Non-Executive Board is chaired by Steve Pickett who was appointed in August this year, accompanied by Tim Johnston MHK (Political Member for Business Isle of Man), and Tim Cowsill (Head of Business Isle of Man).

Steve Pickett, Chair of Business Isle of Man, commented

‘We were delighted with the level of interest we received during the recruitment process and I would like to thank everyone who applied for the board positions. ‘When forming the new Business Isle of Man Board we sought to combine the fresh insights that come from new members with the continuity and experience provided by returning members. I have no doubt that by bringing together some of the Island’s most influential voices we will be in a position to prioritise the sectors and initiatives where we can make a difference and develop industry-led solutions to the challenges faced by the sectors we represent. ‘Following our first board meeting the wheels are now set in motion for a new strategy for the Agency focused on what we can do to help existing business scale and access new markets.’

Tim Johnston MHK, Political Member for Business Isle of Man, commented