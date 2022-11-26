Southlands Christmas fayre

Manx Care’s residential care home and wellbeing hub in Port Erin has organised a Christmas fayre later this month. The event at Southlands is on Saturday 26 November 2022 between 1:30pm and 4:30pm. It will be transformed into a winter wonderland for Christmas with craft and jewellery stalls, therapies, Santa’s grotto and much more. Refreshments will also be available.

Stalls are still available at £10 each with all proceeds from this event going to The Resident’s Comfort Fund, which is used to provide additional treats for residents such as days out, parties, Christmas presents and fun entertainment.

Southlands plays a key role in the provision of care to individuals and their families living across the south of the Island. The facility has 48 en-suite bedrooms spread over four units that offer long-term and short-term care. The short-term provision is often used to give people caring for loved ones some respite, with the team working closely with their colleagues within the Southern Wellbeing Partnership to help meet the needs of local residents. Within the building there are also two dementia care and support units where people with a diagnosis of dementia can be looked after safely. In addition, there is a Day Centre for people to attend to enjoy meaningful activities with a group of their peers, and a community garden which is supported by a number of dedicated volunteers. The development of this is an ongoing project which will hopefully open to the public next year.

Tickets for Santa’s Grotto are now available from Southlands reception or on the day. The team are also happy to accept donations for raffles prizes. They can be contacted on +44 1624 831831 for more information.