New IT system for Diabetes Centre

Manx Care’s Diabetes Centre will soon be moving to a new IT system, which may have a very small impact on clinics.

The team will be moving to new patient IT system EMIS in mid-January. This is likely to affect clinics from November through to the end of January, due to time required to learn the new system. This may mean that face-to-face clinics and virtual consultations will need to be reduced - we ask that you’re patient with the team at this time. Please be reassured that you will be contacted if your appointment is affected, and it will be rescheduled in a timely manner.

Processing of outpatient referrals and handling of inpatient requests will be minimally affected during this period.

This change is necessary as the old system was outdated and no longer supported. Moving to EMIS will mean that the Diabetes Centre team is using a system that is already widely used and supported, and that also offers better integration and communication with Primary and Community Care.