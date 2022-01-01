Manx appointment to Royal College of Occupational Therapists North West Board

Manx Care’s Interim Professional Lead for Occupational Therapy (OT) is undertaking additional training with the Royal College of Occupational Therapy.

Once this has been completed, Sarah Gordon – who is also the Deputy Manager for the Community Wellbeing Services – will be co-opted into the Royal College of Occupational Therapists as a Board member for the North West Region. This is a great personal achievement for Sarah, and incredibly positive for Manx Care to have a representative on the Board of such a prestigious organisation.

This exciting and rewarding opportunity will help not only help Sarah further develop in a professional capacity, but will also support the broader development of Manx Care’s Occupational Therapy Team.

The Occupational Therapy service provides intervention to children and adults across the Island in a variety of clinical and community settings including schools, college, at home, in hospital and in outpatient clinics. To find out more about this wide and varied services please visit the Occupational Therapy page.



It is also an opportunity for Sarah to fly the Manx Care flag across the North West region both in terms of the services offered here on the Island, and in encouraging OT colleagues in the UK to look at our local health and social care provider as a great place to work.

Sarah commented:

'I am very excited to have the opportunity to work directly with the Royal College of Occupational Therapists for the North West region. Networking with Occupational Therapists across the UK will provide a valuable shared space for resources, education, recruitment and the further development of our services here on-Island. This really will be positive for everyone who uses our local OT services.'

Ross Bailey, General Manager of Integrated Mental Health Services, commented: