Chief Minister refers dismissal of Minister to Tynwald committee

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has today written to Tynwald’s Standards and Members’ Interest Committee, requesting it investigate matters relating to the dismissal of Rob Callister MHK as Minister for Health and Social Care.

The letter follows comments made in the media and in Tynwald on this matter. Given the nature of the comments, the Chief Minister has referred the matter to the Committee so it can determine whether there has been any breach of the required standards and code of conduct for Members of Tynwald.

