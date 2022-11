There are appointments available to book your Autumn Covid-19 Booster for this Saturday, 19 November.

You are eligible for this vaccine if you are:

Over 50 (you must be over age 18 to receive this vaccine)

Pregnant

At higher risk due to a health condition

Immunosuppressed

A frontline health and social care worker

A carer 

You can book an online appointment for Saturday 19 November by

calling 111, or

visiting the online booking system