Manx Care condemns abusive behaviour towards staff in health and care settings

Manx Care is condemning abusive behaviour towards health and care workers across the Island, and is asking the public to be kind to them, regardless of the setting they work in or who they’re employed by.

Recent reports have indicated that staff in Lloyds Pharmacies across the Isle of Man have been subject to threatening, abusive and violent behaviour in recent months, amidst global shortages in staffing and medicines.

Manx Care condemns abusive behaviour towards health and care workers in any location, whether they work for Manx Care or they are employed by another organisation.

Lloyds Pharmacy is contracted by Manx Care to provide services, and so these are not Manx Care colleagues/stores. Whilst it is not the role of Manx Care to put measures in place to make Lloyds Pharmacy staff feel safer in store, Manx Care does not in any way condone threatening behaviour, violence or assaults, and it is absolutely unacceptable that members of the public are allegedly behaving in this manner towards staff.

Pharmacies can and will refuse to serve customers who act in an abusive manner.

All pharmacies across the Island are currently struggling due to staffing and medicine shortages, which are international issues.

Manx Care has been working with Lloyds Pharmacy in recent months, and has at times deployed colleagues into the Ramsey branches to support Lloyds Pharmacy and their staff, and to, as far as possible, maintain service delivery.

Staff in GP surgeries have also reported aggressive and threatening behaviour – this will not be tolerated, and will result in the patient being removed from the surgery list with immediate effect. Reception staff at GP practices have a busy and difficult job, and will try to meet all of your requirements efficiently and courteously.

Please be kind – your words and actions have consequences.