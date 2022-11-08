Schools to benefit from new wellbeing programme

Teachers in the Isle of Man are being offered training that will place wellbeing at the heart of learning, teaching and leadership within the Island’s schools.

The Raising Attainment with Wellbeing Programme, launched on Tuesday 8 November 2022, will offer a blended approach to professional development through workshops hosted by Marius Frank, Head of Education at Microlink, in partnership with and hosted by Teaching Times.

The workshops will help teachers explore what they can do to create an inclusive learning environment that supports and nurtures the highest possible levels of emotional wellbeing for school staff and students.

In addition to the workshops, teachers can access online resources for self-study opportunities provided by Teaching Times, which will support the new professional development programme and offer insights into specific areas of interest.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘It is imperative that we provide our teachers with the support and skills to look after not only their students’ wellbeing, but also their own. Both students and teachers have had a difficult time over the last few years due to the pandemic so it is important that Government puts in place the necessary mechanisms to create an inclusive and supportive learning environment.’

Marius Frank added: