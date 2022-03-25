Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 11 November 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

AMENDMENT

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

1. Eugene Markovich SHVIDLER (Group ID: 15043)

DOB: 23/03/1964.

POB: Ufa, Russia

a.k.a: SHVIDLER, Evgeny, Markovich

Nationality: (1) United States (2) United Kingdom

Passport Number: 563074219

Passport Details: UK

Position: (1) Former Non-Executive Director, Evraz PLC (2) Former Chairman, Millhouse LLC

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1100 (UK Statement of Reasons):Eugene SHVIDLER is a [longstanding] business partner of Roman Arkadyevich ABRAMOVICH, with whom SHVIDLER has maintained a close relationship for decades and from whom he has obtained financial benefit. SHVIDLER is therefore associated with a person (Roman Arkadyevich ABRAMOVICH) who is [or has been] involved in [destabilising Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and] obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia (1) by owning or controlling directly or indirectly: (i) Evraz plc; and (ii) the following subsidiaries of Evraz plc: JSC Evraz NTMK; PJSC Raspadskaya; JSC Evraz ZSMK; JSC Evraz United Coal Company Yuzhkuzbassugol; and JSC Evraz Kachkanar Mining and Processing Plant; and (2) by carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely: extractives, construction, and transport. SHVIDLER is a former non-executive director of Evraz plc. [in which he continues to hold shares alongside other companies operating in sectors of strategic significance to the Russian Government, primarily the Russian extractives sector.] As such, SHVIDLER [is or] has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia through working as a non-executive director of Evraz plc, an entity carrying on business in [a ]sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the Russian extractives sector.

(Gender):Male

Listed on: 24/03/2022

UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/03/2022

Last Updated: [25/03/2022] 11/11/2022

Group ID: 15043.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.