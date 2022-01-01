Curraghs Wildlife Park launches digital ticketing system

Visitors to the Curraghs Wildlife Park can now buy their tickets, update annual memberships, and purchase items from the parks' shop using a state-of-the-art digital booking system.

The new system, introduced after customer feedback, will help improve customer satisfaction when wanting to book animal experiences or buy vouchers.

The system has been created by DigiTickets who has worked with several of the UK’s leading visitor attractions to improve the customer journey.

General manager Kathleen Graham: said:

‘We are delighted to have teamed up with DigiTickets, who are experts in the leisure ticketing industry and have worked with many of the UK’s leading zoos. ‘Our new digital booking system will be integrated into our recently revamped website, and will greatly improve the customer experience, allowing customers to book at a time that suits them, as well as purchase annual memberships for friends and family just in time for Christmas.’

The new system will mean that visitors can book the following from their phone, tablet, or computer:

Buy day tickets in advance of a visit

Take out or renew annual memberships

Book an animal experience for a specific time and date

Buy shop items and have them posted

The Park’s 4,000 members’ will all have an account set up and will receive an email to explain how it works.

Customers will still be able to call or visit the Park to arrange for any of the services if they prefer to do this face-to-face.