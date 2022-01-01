Rob Callister MHK replaced as Minister for Health and Social Care

Rob Callister MHK has left the Council of Ministers and his role as Minister for Health and Social Care (DHSC) with immediate effect.
The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:
‘The DHSC and our health and care sector more broadly, are facing a set of complex challenges. After a number of discussions in recent days on these operational and political challenges, I have reluctantly concluded that the DHSC needs a different approach at this critical juncture.
‘I have therefore asked Rob to step down as Minister for the department. I have asked Lawrie Hooper MHK to return to DHSC as Minister given his previous experience with the department. Lawrie will also remain Minister for Enterprise.’
The Chief Minister added:
‘I want to thank Rob for all the positive work that he has undertaken during the course of this administration. He has had to deal with a number of significant challenges in the past twelve months including managing the post COVID return of the TT and MGP, supporting the Visit Agency in developing their new strategy and maintaining stability of electricity pricing as Chairman of the Manx Utilities Authority. I expect that Rob’s hard work, experience and drive will see him back contributing in the near future.’