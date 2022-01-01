Rob Callister MHK replaced as Minister for Health and Social Care

Rob Callister MHK has left the Council of Ministers and his role as Minister for Health and Social Care (DHSC) with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘The DHSC and our health and care sector more broadly, are facing a set of complex challenges. After a number of discussions in recent days on these operational and political challenges, I have reluctantly concluded that the DHSC needs a different approach at this critical juncture.

‘I have therefore asked Rob to step down as Minister for the department. I have asked Lawrie Hooper MHK to return to DHSC as Minister given his previous experience with the department. Lawrie will also remain Minister for Enterprise.’