Island prepares to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice

The Island will come together this week to remember those who fought and died in the service of their country.

The nation will fall silent for two minutes at 11am on Friday 11 November (Remembrance Day) and again on Sunday 13 November (Remembrance Sunday) with wreaths and poppies laid at war memorials across the Island.

The commemorations will conclude with a National Service of Remembrance at the Royal Chapel in St John’s at 3pm on Sunday, attended by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Lorimer.

Veterans and representatives of the armed services will attend the service along with the Chief Minister, President of Tynwald, Speaker of the House of Keys, other Members of Tynwald, the judiciary, local authorities, the clergy, uniformed organisations and representatives of other civic bodies.

After the service, at approximately 4pm, the congregation will make its way outside to the National War Memorial where His Excellency will lay the first wreath, followed by the Chief Minister, the President of Tynwald and then representatives from other organisations.

The public are encouraged to gather at the National War Memorial in St John’s at 4pm for a two minute silence and the laying of the wreaths. Anyone wishing to attend the church service is asked to be seated no later than 2:45pm with places available on a first come, first served basis.

The Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK will represent the Island at the Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in the presence of His Majesty The King.