Customs and Excise Writable forms

We would like to inform you that we now have a number of forms that are in an electronic writable format.

Writable forms are versions of documents that are available in electronic format for easy editing. Each form is a PDF document formatted and locked to allow you to easily enter your data. Current available forms are as follows:

REG 3 MAN – Property Questionnaire

REG 5 MAN – Turnover Sheet 2022

VAT 1 MAN – Application to register for VAT

VAT 50 MAN – Application for VAT Group Treatment – Isle of Man Traders

VAT 51 MAN – Application for VAT Group Treatment – IOM Traders – Company Details

VAT 56 MAN – Application to change the representative member of a VAT Group

VAT 1614a MAN – Notification of an option to tax – Opting to tax land and buildings

VAT 7 MAN - Application to cancel your VAT registration

Writable forms are designed to make submitting electronically easier and reusable should you need to make changes or resubmit a new version. Submitting forms electronically will significantly reduce paper consumption.

Staff are available to assist you with any issues regarding the forms from 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Contact details:

Telephone: +44 1624 648100

Email: Customs@gov.im

Further details may be found on the following pages of the Isle of Man Government website:

Registering for VAT

Deregistering for VAT in the Isle of Man