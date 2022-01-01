Bank holiday to mark King’s coronation

An additional Bank Holiday will be held in the Isle of Man next year to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The Bank Holiday will fall on Monday 8 May, following the coronation on Saturday 6 May.

This announcement mirrors the decision made by the UK Government in creating a long weekend to mark the celebrations.

Details of Bank Holidays can be found on the Isle of Man Government website or by contacting the Financial Governance Division of the Treasury - email treasuryadmin@gov.im or call +44 1624 685980.