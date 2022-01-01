Economic Dashboard displays range of information

A new Economic Dashboard is available to view on the Isle of Man Government website, displaying a range of information used to inform policy-making decisions.

It is designed to give an overall indication of economic conditions based on a range of available data sources, and is provided on a regular basis to the Economic Strategy Board and Treasury Board.

The dashboard’s format represents the development of a previous document that was made publicly available by the Economic Recovery Group in 2021.

New data sources are continually investigated and, where appropriate, the dashboard is expanded to include them. Figures are updated whenever they become available – depending on the source this can be monthly or over longer time frames.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: ‘The publication of this dashboard will enable people to monitor the economic situation on the Island as data becomes available. This is the information that informs many decisions taken within the Isle of Man Government, and it is hoped that sharing this will be useful and increase understanding of the complexities faced at this time.’

The dashboard can be found on the Treasury section of the Isle of Man Government website, under Economic Advisory.

Data is provided under the terms of the Open Government Licence.

Anyone with questions about the dashboard should email economicadvisory@gov.im