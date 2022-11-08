Advance notice of road closure on the Noble’s Hospital Estate

The road running through the rear of the Noble’s Hospital Estate will be closed from Tuesday 08 November 2022 for a period of three weeks whilst essential gas pipeline work is completed by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) and Isle of Man Energy.

Access to the main hospital site including the visitor car park and front entrance drop-off, the Emergency Department, MEDS (Manx Emergency Doctor Service), the Eric and Marion Scott Oncology Day Unit and the Keyll Darree training facility will be via the main hospital roundabout in Strang.

Access to Isle of Man Hospice will be maintained from the main hospital roundabout in Strang. It will not be able to be accessed from the Strang Road entrance (the entrance to the Noble’s Hospital Estate near to Strang Stores). You will not be able to turn right if leaving the hospice car park.

Access for anyone attending an appointment at the Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) service building, or for any deliveries to the Noble’s Stores and Laundry facility, will be via the Strang Road entrance to the Noble’s estate (the entrance near to Strang Stores). Cronk Coar, Cronk Ash, Reayrt Noa, Mannanan Court, Occupational Health, Tall Trees and Greenfield Park along with The Farmhouse will all need to be accessed via the Strang Road entrance.

The Isle of Man buses have been advised of the closure and will be using the bus stop at the main entrance.