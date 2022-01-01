Manx Care reminds public of help available from MCALS

Manx Care is reminding members of the public to contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) for information, support and guidance.

MCALS is a confidential service operated by Manx Care that is dedicated to driving positive change across the health and social care system by listening to feedback and acting on it. The service aims to improve patient and service user experience by helping to sort out problems quickly, providing advice and pointing people in the right direction to get the help they need.

The team responds to approximately 87% of queries within one day, so it’s a good idea to contact them if you are struggling to get in touch with someone in Manx Care, or if you are not sure who to contact.

MCALS is open from 9:30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. You can contact them on +44 1624 642642 or mcals@gov.im