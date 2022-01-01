Public Services Commission - Statement

6% pay award for employees of Public Services Commission

Following negotiations with both Prospect and Unite the Union under the collective bargaining arrangement, the Public Services Commission (PSC) has agreed to implement a pay award for April 2022. The agreed 6% award will be applied to all grades of staff who are employed by the PSC.

The award will apply to the rates of pay for all PSC Civil Service, Manual and Craft and Education Support Staff including those employed under New Terms for New Starters and Promotions (NTNSP) and staff on analogous terms and conditions. It includes all pay ranges, points on the pay spine point, the JESP pay ranges and Manual and Craft weekly wage rates.