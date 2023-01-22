Applications open for on-Island Nurse training

Applications are now open for both the Adult and the Mental Health pre-registration nurse training degree programmes being delivered on the Isle of Man.

Both degree programmes are full-time, three-year courses delivered by Manx Care at its Keyll Darree Education facility on the Noble’s Hospital site in Strang. Programmes are accredited by the University of Chester, through University College Isle of Man (UCM).

The programmes are delivered by a dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced team, and will prepare students for multi-disciplinary and multi-agency working in an increasingly technological environment.

The next intake is in September 2023. Applications will close on 22 January 2023, with interviews planned for March.

An open evening will take place at Keyll Darree on 07 December 2022, from 6pm – 8pm. Please come along to learn more about the Pre-Registration Nursing programme – email keylldarree@gov.im to register your interest.

Paul Moore, Manx Care’s Executive Director of Nursing, said:

“This is a brilliant opportunity to train as a Nurse on-Island. The current cohort enjoys a friendly learning environment, where tutors offer personalised support, and cover a huge range of theoretical and practical skills. I look forward to meeting the next intake!”

More information, along with the application form. For further details, please email the Keyll Darree team on keylldarree@gov.im.