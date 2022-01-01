Registrations open for 2023 TT homestay

Local firm MiQuando, who operate the official Isle of Man Homestay Scheme on behalf of the Department for Enterprise, is welcoming applications from Island residents looking to register their properties for the 2023 TT races and beyond.

The Homestay Scheme provides an opportunity for households to host paying visitors for the duration of the TT festival. Throughout the two weeks, ‘Homestay Hosts’ can earn up to £2,350 tax free income and will have access to the Department’s Public Liability insurance.

Nigel Jones, Managing Director for MiQuando Limited, commented:

‘Fans of the Isle of Man TT are already searching for and booking accommodation for the 2023 races and MiQuando are receiving daily enquiries from visitors looking to secure their accommodation. ‘We strongly urge those considering it for next year to register as soon as possible to allow time for the registration process and to secure bookings early.’

Tim Crookall MHK, Political Member with responsibility for Tourism and Motorsport, commented:

‘Following the announcement of the new schedule for 2023, a proactive step towards our shared ambition to drive visitor growth, next year is expected to be a very busy and successful year for the Island’s iconic motorsport event. The TT is about more than the racing, it’s a special event that, over 100 years on, remains a part of the Island’s DNA and brings visitors from all over the globe to our shores. ‘We are delighted that our residents proudly welcome and embrace the influx of fans to the Island each year and the need for good quality, alternative accommodation during this peak period is vital to meet visitor demand and to continue to attract new and repeat visitors to the event.’

Any household looking to offer Homestay during the period must be registered. Registration is quick and easy, with fees of £60 for a new one-year registration or £80 for two years. The fee, set by MiQuando and to be paid upon registration, includes an inspection visit (for new registrations), plus marketing on the official Homestay website www.iomhomestay.com and social media pages.

Copies of the Homestay Hosts’ information pack and registration form are available to download from the hosts’ section of the Official Homestay website, or a copy can be requested from the Homestay Team by emailing hosts@iomhomestay.com or telephoning +44 1624 640393.

The Department wishes to remind all Island homeowners that it is illegal to provide accommodation to paying guests, unless you are registered with Visit Isle of Man or registered on the Homestay Scheme (only valid for TT and Manx Grand Prix).