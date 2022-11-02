Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 4 entries and amendment of 3 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 02 November 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITIONS

The following entries has been added to the consolidated list and is now subject to an asset freeze:

Alexander Grigoryevich ABRAMOV (Group ID: 15610)

Name (non-Latin script): АБРАМОВ Александр Григорьевич

DOB: 20/02/1959. Nationality: Russia Position: Former Non-Executive Chairman and Director, Evraz Plc Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1656 (UK Statement of Reasons):Alexander Grigoryevich ABRAMOV (hereafter ABRAMOV) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: 1. ABRAMOV is a former non-executive director of Evraz plc, in this role, ABRAMOV has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a Director of an entity carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the Russian extractives, transport and construction sectors; 2. ABRAMOV is involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by owning or controlling directly or indirectly (within the meaning of reg. 7 (2)) Evraz plc, an entity carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the Russian extractives, transport and construction sectors. (Gender):Male Listed on: 02/11/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 02/11/2022 Last Updated: 02/11/2022 Group ID: 15610.



Alexander Vladimirovich FROLOV (Group ID: 15611)

Name (non-Latin script): ФРОЛОВ Александр Владимирович

DOB: --/05/1964. Nationality: Russia Position: Former Director and Former CEO, Evraz plc Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1647 (UK Statement of Reasons):Alexander Vladimirovich FROLOV (hereafter FROLOV) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) FROLOV is a former director of Evraz plc; in this role, FROLOV has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a Director of an entity carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the Russian extractives, transport and construction sectors; (2) FROLOV is a former CEO of Evraz plc, in this role, FROLOV has been involved in supporting the Government of Russia by working as a manager of an entity carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the Russian extractives, transport and construction sectors; (3) FROLOV is involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by owning or controlling directly or indirectly (within the meaning of reg. 7 (2)) Evraz plc, an entity carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the Russian extractives, transport and construction sectors. (Gender):Male Listed on: 02/11/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 02/11/2022 Last Updated: 02/11/2022 Group ID: 15611.



Airat Mintimerovich SHAIMIEV (Group ID: 15608)

Name (non-Latin script): ШАЙМИЕВ Айрат Минтимерович

DOB: 07/03/1962. POB: Musliumovo, Russia National Identification Number: 166004018441 National Identification Details: Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1657 (UK Statement of Reasons):Airat Mintimerovich Shaimiev (hereafter SHAIMIEV) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) SHAIMIEV is and has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director or equivalent of OAO Tatavtodor, a Government of Russiaaffiliated entity which is carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian construction and transport sectors. (Gender):Male Listed on: 02/11/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 02/11/2022 Last Updated: 02/11/2022 Group ID: 15608.



Albert Kashafovich SHIGABUTDINOV (Group ID: 15609)

Name (non-Latin script): ШИГАБУТДИНОВ Альберт Кашафович

DOB: 12/11/1952. a.k.a: SHIGABOUTDINOV, Albert, Kashafovich National Identification Number: 165900663762 National Identification Details: Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1658 (UK Statement of Reasons):Albert Kashafovich Shigabutdinov (hereafter SHIGABUTDINOV) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) SHIGABUTDINOV is and has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director or other manager, or equivalent, of the AO TAIF group of companies, entities which are carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian energy, financial services and information, communications and digital technologies sectors. (Gender):Male Listed on: 02/11/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 02/11/2022 Last Updated: 02/11/2022 Group ID: 15609.

AMENDMENT

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Aleksandr Konstantinovich KOSTOMAROV (Group ID: 15571)

Name (non-Latin script): Александр Костомаров Константинович

DOB: 13/05/1977. POB: Chelyabinsk, Russia Nationality: Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1627 (UK Statement of Reasons):ALEKSANDR KOSTOMAROV is the First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic. KOSTOMAROV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he engages in and provides support for policies and actions which destabilise Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: 26/09/2022 02/11/2022 Group ID: 15571.



Brian MCDONALD (Group ID: 15335)

DOB: 29/02/1980 POB: Kilkenny Dublin, Republic of Ireland a.k.a: MACDONALD, Bryan Nationality: Republic of Ireland Passport number: PU6598399 Position: Journalist Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1378 (UK Statement of Reasons):Brian MCDONALD is head of Russia Desk for the English language edition of RT (formerly Russia Today). RT is owned or controlled by ANO TV-NOVOSTI, which is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by carrying on business as a Government of Russia-affiliated entity and carrying on business in a strategically significant sector to the Government of Russia. ANO TVNOVOSTI was designated by the United Kingdom on 31 March 2022. Therefore, as an employee of RT, MCDONALD is a member of, or associated with, a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. (Gender):Male Listed on: 04/05/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 04/05/2022 Last Updated: 04/05/2022 02/11/2022 Group ID: 15335.



God Semenovich NISANOV (Group ID: 15588)

Name (non-Latin script): Год Семёнович Нисанов

DOB: 24/04/1972. POB: Krasnaya Sloboda, Azerbaijan a.k.a: (1) NISANOV, David (2) NISANOV, God, Semyonovich (non-Latin script: Год Семёнович Нисанов) Nationality: (1) Russia (2) Azerbaijan Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kievskaya Ploshchad Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1644 Transport sanction: where transport sanctions apply, a ship owned, controlled, chartered or operated by a designated person is prohibited from entering a port in the UK, may be given a movement or a port entry direction, can be detained, and will be refused permission to register on the UK Ship Register or have its existing registration terminated. Similarly, an aircraft owned, chartered or operated by a designated person is prohibited from overflying or landing in the UK, may be given a movement direction, can be detained or moved to a specified airport, and will be refused permission to register on the CAA Aircraft Register or have its existing registration terminated. (UK Statement of Reasons):God Semenovich NISANOV (hereafter NISANOV) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) NISANOV is and has been involved in supporting the Government of Russia by owning or controlling, and acting as a director of, an entity which is carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian construction and transport sectors. (2) NISANOV is and has been involved in supporting the Government of Russia by owning or controlling directly or indirectly Kievskaya Ploshchad, which is carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian construction and transport sectors. (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: 26/09/2022 02/11/2022 Group ID: 15588.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.